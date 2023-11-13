Hello User
Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 964.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 960.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals

The open price of Tata Chemicals on the last day was 953.05 and the close price was 964.25. The highest price reached during the day was 966, while the lowest price was 953.05. The market capitalization of Tata Chemicals is 24,583.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1,145 and the 52-week low is 877.9. The BSE volume for the day was 39,837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price update :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹960.05, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹964.65

The current data of Tata Chemicals stock shows a price of 960.05 with a percent change of -0.48. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.6, indicating a decrease of 4.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Tata Chemicals has decreased slightly.

13 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months-3.53%
6 Months-2.16%
YTD2.86%
1 Year-9.93%
13 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Today :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹965, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹964.25

The current data of Tata Chemicals stock shows that the price is 965. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase. The net change is 0.75, which suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹964.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals had a volume of 39,837 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 964.25.

