Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

The open price of Tata Chemicals on the last day was ₹953.05 and the close price was ₹964.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹966, while the lowest price was ₹953.05. The market capitalization of Tata Chemicals is ₹24,583.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1,145 and the 52-week low is ₹877.9. The BSE volume for the day was 39,837 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Chemicals stock shows a price of ₹960.05 with a percent change of -0.48. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.6, indicating a decrease of ₹4.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Tata Chemicals has decreased slightly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|-3.53%
|6 Months
|-2.16%
|YTD
|2.86%
|1 Year
|-9.93%
The current data of Tata Chemicals stock shows that the price is ₹965. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase. The net change is 0.75, which suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals had a volume of 39,837 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹964.25.
