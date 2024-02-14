Hello User
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 945.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 960.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at 954 and closed at 945.8. The stock had a high of 961.75 and a low of 937.55. The market capitalization of Tata Chemicals is 24,464.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,140.95 and the 52-week low is 922.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 36,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹945.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 36,037. The closing price for the day was 945.8.

