Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stocks Surge to New Highs

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals' stock opened at ₹958 and closed at ₹958.7 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹968.85, while the low was ₹946.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹24,660.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,140.95, and the 52-week low is ₹922.2. On the BSE, a total of 60,639 shares were traded for the stock.
The current stock price of Tata Chemicals is ₹973.15, which represents a 0.78% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.5 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum with a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.11%
|3 Months
|-6.96%
|6 Months
|-2.47%
|YTD
|-12.49%
|1 Year
|-4.33%
The current stock price of Tata Chemicals is ₹969.75, with a percent change of 0.42. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.42%. The net change in the stock price is 4.1, suggesting that it has increased by ₹4.1.
On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a trading volume of 60,639 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹958.7.
