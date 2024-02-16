Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 965.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 967.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals had an open price of 969.75 and a close price of 965.65. The high for the day was 979.35 and the low was 962.8. The market capitalization for Tata Chemicals is 24,642.57 crore. The 52-week high is 1,140.95 and the 52-week low is 922.2. The BSE volume for the day was 23,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Today :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹967.3, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹965.65

The current stock price of Tata Chemicals is 967.3 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock has slightly increased in value by 0.17% or 1.65 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and can change throughout the trading day.

16 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹965.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a trading volume of 23,872 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 965.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!