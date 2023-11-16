Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals sees positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹950.05 and closed at ₹946.9. The stock reached a high of ₹955.35 and a low of ₹948.15. The market capitalization of Tata Chemicals is currently ₹24,185.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,110.9 and the 52-week low is ₹877.9. The BSE volume for Tata Chemicals was 66,082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.