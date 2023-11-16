Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals sees positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹950.05 and closed at ₹946.9. The stock reached a high of ₹955.35 and a low of ₹948.15. The market capitalization of Tata Chemicals is currently ₹24,185.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,110.9 and the 52-week low is ₹877.9. The BSE volume for Tata Chemicals was 66,082 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.93%
|3 Months
|-4.35%
|6 Months
|-3.31%
|YTD
|1.32%
|1 Year
|-10.18%
The current data for Tata Chemicals stock shows that the stock price is ₹950. There has been a small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Chemicals on the BSE, a total of 66,082 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹946.9.
