Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:22 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -3.91 %. The stock closed at 944.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 908 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 915.10 and closed at 944.90, marking a gain in value. The stock reached a high of 935.85 and a low of 899.40 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 25,121.52 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,349.70 and a low of 929.75, with a trading volume of 227,439 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:22 PM IST Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days960.52
10 Days962.01
20 Days972.27
50 Days1038.05
100 Days1063.93
300 Days1072.96
04 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Chemicals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Chemicals share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

04 Feb 2025, 12:20 PM IST Tata Chemicals share price plunges 4% on poor Q3 performance

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-chemicals-share-price-plunges-4-on-poor-q3-performance-11738649469387.html

04 Feb 2025, 12:13 PM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals trading at ₹908, down -3.91% from yesterday's ₹944.90

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals share price is at 908 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 913.03. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

04 Feb 2025, 11:46 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 839.00% higher than yesterday

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Chemicals has seen a trading volume that is 839.00% higher than yesterday, with the stock priced at 910.55, reflecting a decrease of 3.64%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

04 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 913.8 and 900.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 900.0 and selling near hourly resistance 913.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1912.7Support 1901.55
Resistance 2917.2Support 2894.9
Resistance 3923.85Support 3890.4
04 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹944.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 935.85 & 899.40 yesterday to end at 903.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.