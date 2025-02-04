Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Sees Decline in Trading Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹915.10 and closed at ₹944.90, marking a gain in value. The stock reached a high of ₹935.85 and a low of ₹899.40 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹25,121.52 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹929.75, with a trading volume of 227,439 shares on BSE.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|960.52
|10 Days
|962.01
|20 Days
|972.27
|50 Days
|1038.05
|100 Days
|1063.93
|300 Days
|1072.96
Tata Chemicals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Chemicals share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals share price is at ₹908 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹913.03. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Chemicals has seen a trading volume that is 839.00% higher than yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹910.55, reflecting a decrease of 3.64%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 913.8 and 900.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 900.0 and selling near hourly resistance 913.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|912.7
|Support 1
|901.55
|Resistance 2
|917.2
|Support 2
|894.9
|Resistance 3
|923.85
|Support 3
|890.4
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹935.85 & ₹899.40 yesterday to end at ₹903.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend