Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹915.10 and closed at ₹944.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹935.85 and a low of ₹899.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹24,113.96 crore, Tata Chemicals is trading within a 52-week range, having a high of ₹1349.70 and a low of ₹929.75. The BSE volume for the day was 288,572 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 374.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹935.85 & ₹899.40 yesterday to end at ₹918.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend