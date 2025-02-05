Hello User
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2025, by -2.80 %. The stock closed at 944.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 915.10 and closed at 944.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 935.85 and a low of 899.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of 24,113.96 crore, Tata Chemicals is trading within a 52-week range, having a high of 1349.70 and a low of 929.75. The BSE volume for the day was 288,572 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1239 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 374.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹944.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 935.85 & 899.40 yesterday to end at 918.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

