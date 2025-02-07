Hello User
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2025, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 933.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 949.55 and closed lower at 933.55. The stock reached a high of 958.80 and a low of 931.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 23,886.83 crores, Tata Chemicals has seen a 52-week high of 1,349.70 and a low of 899.40. The BSE volume for the day was 28,898 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Chemicals has decreased by 0.34%, currently trading at 932.65. Over the past year, the price of Tata Chemicals shares has dropped by 5.09%, also standing at 932.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.5%
3 Months-14.18%
6 Months-10.13%
YTD-10.04%
1 Year-5.09%
07 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1953.07Support 1924.67
Resistance 2970.18Support 2913.38
Resistance 3981.47Support 3896.27
07 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 879.0, 6.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1030.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell4555
    Strong Sell1111
07 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 1161 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1142 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1132 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹933.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 958.80 & 931.05 yesterday to end at 936. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

