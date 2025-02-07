Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹949.55 and closed lower at ₹933.55. The stock reached a high of ₹958.80 and a low of ₹931.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹23,886.83 crores, Tata Chemicals has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹899.40. The BSE volume for the day was 28,898 shares traded.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Chemicals has decreased by 0.34%, currently trading at ₹932.65. Over the past year, the price of Tata Chemicals shares has dropped by 5.09%, also standing at ₹932.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.5%
|3 Months
|-14.18%
|6 Months
|-10.13%
|YTD
|-10.04%
|1 Year
|-5.09%
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|953.07
|Support 1
|924.67
|Resistance 2
|970.18
|Support 2
|913.38
|Resistance 3
|981.47
|Support 3
|896.27
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹879.0, 6.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1132 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹958.80 & ₹931.05 yesterday to end at ₹936. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend