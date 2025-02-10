Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹930.05 and closed at ₹935.85, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹941 and a low of ₹922 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹23,722.91 crore, Tata Chemicals has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹899.40. The BSE volume for the day was 14,197 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|942.95
|Support 1
|922.4
|Resistance 2
|952.45
|Support 2
|911.35
|Resistance 3
|963.5
|Support 3
|901.85
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹879.0, 5.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 956 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹941 & ₹922 yesterday to end at ₹931.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend