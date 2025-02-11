Hello User
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 931.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 909 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 924.10 and closed at 931.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 929.95 and a low of 905.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 23,157.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,349.70 and a low of 899.40. The BSE volume recorded was 13,847 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 879.0, 3.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1030.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell4555
    Strong Sell1111
11 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 854 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1107 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 840 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹931.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 929.95 & 905.05 yesterday to end at 909. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

