Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹924.10 and closed at ₹931.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹929.95 and a low of ₹905.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹23,157.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹899.40. The BSE volume recorded was 13,847 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹879.0, 3.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 840 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹929.95 & ₹905.05 yesterday to end at ₹909. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend