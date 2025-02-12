Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹909.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹908.95. The stock reached a high of ₹912.80 and a low of ₹878.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹22,509 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a 52-week low of ₹899.40. A total of 17,720 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Chemicals has decreased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹882.55. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals' shares have dropped by 4.08%, also settling at ₹882.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23,071.80 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.41%
|3 Months
|-13.68%
|6 Months
|-10.59%
|YTD
|-11.48%
|1 Year
|-4.08%
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|907.18
|Support 1
|867.43
|Resistance 2
|932.37
|Support 2
|852.87
|Resistance 3
|946.93
|Support 3
|827.68
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹879.0, 0.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 729 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1086 k
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 711 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹908.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹912.80 & ₹878.50 yesterday to end at ₹883.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend