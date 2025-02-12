Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 908.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 883.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 909.05 and closed slightly lower at 908.95. The stock reached a high of 912.80 and a low of 878.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 22,509 crores, with a 52-week high of 1,349.70 and a 52-week low of 899.40. A total of 17,720 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:17:02 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Chemicals has decreased by 0.11% and is currently trading at 882.55. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals' shares have dropped by 4.08%, also settling at 882.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23,071.80 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.41%
3 Months-13.68%
6 Months-10.59%
YTD-11.48%
1 Year-4.08%
12 Feb 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1907.18Support 1867.43
Resistance 2932.37Support 2852.87
Resistance 3946.93Support 3827.68
12 Feb 2025, 08:31:06 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 879.0, 0.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1030.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell4555
    Strong Sell1111
12 Feb 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 729 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1086 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 711 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:02:52 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹908.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 912.80 & 878.50 yesterday to end at 883.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

