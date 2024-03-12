Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 1175.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1141 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals' stock opened at ₹1163.5 and closed at ₹1175.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1168.9, while the low was ₹1105.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹28642.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1349.7 and a 52-week low of ₹922.2. The BSE volume for the day was 97249 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 10:20:51 AM IST
Tata Chemicals share price update :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹1141, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹1175.15
The current price of Tata Chemicals stock is ₹1141, with a percent change of -2.91% and a net change of -34.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
12 Mar 2024, 10:11:18 AM IST
Tata Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range
The Tata Chemicals stock reached a low of ₹1105.45 and a high of ₹1168.90 on the current day.
12 Mar 2024, 10:00:40 AM IST
Tata Chemicals March futures opened at 1141.95 as against previous close of 1174.85
Tata Chemicals is currently trading at a spot price of 1143.4. The bid price is 1128.0 and the offer price is 1133.0, with bid and offer quantities of 550 each. The stock has an open interest of 11794750. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes