Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals' stock opened at ₹1163.5 and closed at ₹1175.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1168.9, while the low was ₹1105.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹28642.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1349.7 and a 52-week low of ₹922.2. The BSE volume for the day was 97249 shares traded.
The current price of Tata Chemicals stock is ₹1141, with a percent change of -2.91% and a net change of -34.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The Tata Chemicals stock reached a low of ₹1105.45 and a high of ₹1168.90 on the current day.
Tata Chemicals is currently trading at a spot price of 1143.4. The bid price is 1128.0 and the offer price is 1133.0, with bid and offer quantities of 550 each. The stock has an open interest of 11794750. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a trading volume of 95831 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹1175.15.
