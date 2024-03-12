Hello User
Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 1175.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1141 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals' stock opened at 1163.5 and closed at 1175.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1168.9, while the low was 1105.45. The market capitalization stands at 28642.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 1349.7 and a 52-week low of 922.2. The BSE volume for the day was 97249 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price update :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹1141, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹1175.15

The current price of Tata Chemicals stock is 1141, with a percent change of -2.91% and a net change of -34.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Chemicals stock reached a low of 1105.45 and a high of 1168.90 on the current day.

12 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST Tata Chemicals March futures opened at 1141.95 as against previous close of 1174.85

Tata Chemicals is currently trading at a spot price of 1143.4. The bid price is 1128.0 and the offer price is 1133.0, with bid and offer quantities of 550 each. The stock has an open interest of 11794750. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Chemicals Live Updates

12 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹1175.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a trading volume of 95831 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1175.15.

