Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 879.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 875.70 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 883.60 and closed slightly lower at 883.55. The stock reached a high of 888.40 and a low of 859 during the day. With a market capitalization of 22,553.40 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 42,322. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 1,349.70 and a low of 878.50, indicating recent volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:30:05 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals trading at ₹875.70, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹879.55

Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals share price is at 875.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 861.27 and 890.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 861.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:20:15 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Chemicals has decreased by 0.16%, currently trading at 878.15. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals' shares have declined by 4.08%, also settling at 878.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.41%
3 Months-13.68%
6 Months-10.59%
YTD-11.48%
1 Year-4.08%
13 Feb 2025, 08:48:43 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1890.72Support 1861.27
Resistance 2903.83Support 2844.93
Resistance 3920.17Support 3831.82
13 Feb 2025, 08:35:24 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 879.0, 0.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1030.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 568 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1084 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 525 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:04:33 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹883.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 888.40 & 859 yesterday to end at 883.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

