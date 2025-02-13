Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹883.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹883.55. The stock reached a high of ₹888.40 and a low of ₹859 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹22,553.40 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 42,322. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹878.50, indicating recent volatility.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals share price is at ₹875.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹861.27 and ₹890.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹861.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Chemicals has decreased by 0.16%, currently trading at ₹878.15. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals' shares have declined by 4.08%, also settling at ₹878.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.41%
|3 Months
|-13.68%
|6 Months
|-10.59%
|YTD
|-11.48%
|1 Year
|-4.08%
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|890.72
|Support 1
|861.27
|Resistance 2
|903.83
|Support 2
|844.93
|Resistance 3
|920.17
|Support 3
|831.82
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹879.0, 0.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 525 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹888.40 & ₹859 yesterday to end at ₹883.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend