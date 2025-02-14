Hello User
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2025, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 879.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 868.20 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 875.05 and closed at 879.55, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 886.45 and a low of 867 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 22,156.57 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1,349.70 and a low of 859, with a BSE volume of 30,062 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1881.43Support 1861.28
Resistance 2894.87Support 2854.57
Resistance 3901.58Support 3841.13
14 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 879.0, 1.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1030.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
14 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 442 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1040 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 412 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹879.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 886.45 & 867 yesterday to end at 868.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

