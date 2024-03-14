Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.05 %. The stock closed at 1143.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1097.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹1144.35 and closed at ₹1143.45, with a high of ₹1168.85 and a low of ₹1084. The market capitalization stood at 27950.59 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹1349.7 and the 52-week low was at ₹922.2. The BSE volume for Tata Chemicals was 179570 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST
Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹1143.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a BSE volume of 179,570 shares with a closing price of ₹1143.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!