Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.05 %. The stock closed at 1143.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1097.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at 1144.35 and closed at 1143.45, with a high of 1168.85 and a low of 1084. The market capitalization stood at 27950.59 crores. The 52-week high was at 1349.7 and the 52-week low was at 922.2. The BSE volume for Tata Chemicals was 179570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹1143.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a BSE volume of 179,570 shares with a closing price of 1143.45.

