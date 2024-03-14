Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹1144.35 and closed at ₹1143.45, with a high of ₹1168.85 and a low of ₹1084. The market capitalization stood at 27950.59 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹1349.7 and the 52-week low was at ₹922.2. The BSE volume for Tata Chemicals was 179570 shares.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
