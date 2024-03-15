Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Rises in Trading Today

Tata Chemicals stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 1097.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1146.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals opened at ₹1096.95 and closed at ₹1097.15 on the last day, with a high of ₹1149.9 and a low of ₹1078.8. The market cap stood at 29205.26 cr, with a 52-week high of 1349.7 and a 52-week low of 922.2. The BSE volume for the day was 129917 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 09:02:56 AM IST
15 Mar 2024, 08:02:48 AM IST
