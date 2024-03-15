Hello User
Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 1097.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1146.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals opened at 1096.95 and closed at 1097.15 on the last day, with a high of 1149.9 and a low of 1078.8. The market cap stood at 29205.26 cr, with a 52-week high of 1349.7 and a 52-week low of 922.2. The BSE volume for the day was 129917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Today :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹1146.4, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹1097.15

Tata Chemicals stock is currently trading at 1146.4, with a percent change of 4.49% and a net change of 49.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased significantly.

15 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹1097.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals had a volume of 129,917 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1097.15.

