Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹867.05 and closed at ₹868.20, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹875.70 and dipped to a low of ₹838.35, with a market capitalization of ₹21,601.50 crore. The 52-week high stands at ₹1,349.70, while the 52-week low is ₹838.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 52,364 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|868.85
|Support 1
|831.45
|Resistance 2
|891.15
|Support 2
|816.35
|Resistance 3
|906.25
|Support 3
|794.05
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹879.0, 3.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 599 k & BSE volume was 52 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹875.70 & ₹838.35 yesterday to end at ₹846.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend