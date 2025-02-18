Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 846.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 855 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened and closed at 846.45, with a high of 859.30 and a low of 833. The company's market capitalization stands at 21,819.70 crore. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals has reached a 52-week high of 1,349.70 and a low of 838.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 15,261 shares for the day, reflecting moderate market activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:21:48 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Chemicals has decreased by 0.53%, currently trading at 850.40. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals' shares have seen a decline of 12.10%, reaching 850.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.04%
3 Months-17.88%
6 Months-18.85%
YTD-18.79%
1 Year-12.1%
18 Feb 2025, 08:48:12 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1864.8Support 1837.35
Resistance 2875.75Support 2820.85
Resistance 3892.25Support 3809.9
18 Feb 2025, 08:33:17 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 879.0, 2.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1030.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
18 Feb 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 419 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 993 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 404 k & BSE volume was 15 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:04:13 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹846.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 859.30 & 833 yesterday to end at 855. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

