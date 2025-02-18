Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened and closed at ₹846.45, with a high of ₹859.30 and a low of ₹833. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹21,819.70 crore. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals has reached a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹838.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 15,261 shares for the day, reflecting moderate market activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Chemicals has decreased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹850.40. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals' shares have seen a decline of 12.10%, reaching ₹850.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.04%
|3 Months
|-17.88%
|6 Months
|-18.85%
|YTD
|-18.79%
|1 Year
|-12.1%
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|864.8
|Support 1
|837.35
|Resistance 2
|875.75
|Support 2
|820.85
|Resistance 3
|892.25
|Support 3
|809.9
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹879.0, 2.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 404 k & BSE volume was 15 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹859.30 & ₹833 yesterday to end at ₹855. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend