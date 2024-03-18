Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals opened at ₹1138.55 and closed at ₹1134.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1147.85 and a low of ₹1112.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹28739.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1349.7 and ₹922.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61856 shares traded.
The current data of Tata Chemicals stock shows that the price is ₹1124.05 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -4.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.18%
|3 Months
|7.84%
|6 Months
|5.45%
|YTD
|2.23%
|1 Year
|17.76%
The current price of Tata Chemicals stock is ₹1128.1 with a percent change of -0.53, resulting in a net change of -6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a trading volume of 61,856 shares with a closing price of ₹1,134.1 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
