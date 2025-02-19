Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹854.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹854.90. The stock reached a high of ₹858.95 and a low of ₹841.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹21,819.70 crore, Tata Chemicals has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹833. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,502 shares for the day.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 361 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹858.95 & ₹841.85 yesterday to end at ₹855. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend