Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 1128.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1137.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals opened at 1126.7, closed at 1128.1 with a high of 1142.95 and a low of 1110 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 28969.61 crore. The 52-week high was 1349.7 and the 52-week low was 922.2. The BSE volume was 38525 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹1128.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a trading volume of 38525 shares with a closing price of 1128.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!