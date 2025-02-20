Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹856 and closed slightly higher at ₹856.80, marking a gain of 0.09%. The stock reached a high of ₹861.40 and a low of ₹849.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹21,764.83 crore, Tata Chemicals is currently trading between its 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹833. The BSE volume for the day was 22,879 shares.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|861.12
|Support 1
|847.47
|Resistance 2
|868.28
|Support 2
|840.98
|Resistance 3
|874.77
|Support 3
|833.82
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹879.0, 3.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 614 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹861.40 & ₹849.70 yesterday to end at ₹852.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend