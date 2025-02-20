Hello User
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2025, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 856.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 852.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 856 and closed slightly higher at 856.80, marking a gain of 0.09%. The stock reached a high of 861.40 and a low of 849.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 21,764.83 crore, Tata Chemicals is currently trading between its 52-week high of 1,349.70 and a low of 833. The BSE volume for the day was 22,879 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1861.12Support 1847.47
Resistance 2868.28Support 2840.98
Resistance 3874.77Support 3833.82
20 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 879.0, 3.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1030.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
20 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 637 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 962 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 614 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹856.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 861.40 & 849.70 yesterday to end at 852.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

