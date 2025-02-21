Hello User
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 853.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 854.50 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 853 and closed slightly higher at 853.60. The stock reached a high of 857 and dipped to a low of 845. The company has a market capitalization of 21,806.94 crore. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals has seen a 52-week high of 1,349.70 and a low of 833, with a trading volume of 18,374 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals' share price has increased by 0.57%, currently trading at 859.65. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 12.56%, also settling at 859.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.56%
3 Months-16.69%
6 Months-21.26%
YTD-18.77%
1 Year-12.56%
21 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1859.72Support 1846.47
Resistance 2865.13Support 2838.63
Resistance 3872.97Support 3833.22
21 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 8.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1030.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
21 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 514 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 964 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 494 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹853.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 857 & 845 yesterday to end at 854.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

