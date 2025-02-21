Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹853 and closed slightly higher at ₹853.60. The stock reached a high of ₹857 and dipped to a low of ₹845. The company has a market capitalization of ₹21,806.94 crore. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹833, with a trading volume of 18,374 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals' share price has increased by 0.57%, currently trading at ₹859.65. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 12.56%, also settling at ₹859.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.56%
|3 Months
|-16.69%
|6 Months
|-21.26%
|YTD
|-18.77%
|1 Year
|-12.56%
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|859.72
|Support 1
|846.47
|Resistance 2
|865.13
|Support 2
|838.63
|Resistance 3
|872.97
|Support 3
|833.22
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 8.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 494 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹857 & ₹845 yesterday to end at ₹854.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend