Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹853.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹854.80, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹866.75 and dipped to a low of ₹841 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹21,524.36 crore, Tata Chemicals' shares traded a volume of 39,611 on the BSE. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,349.70 and a low of ₹833.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|861.73
|Support 1
|835.88
|Resistance 2
|877.22
|Support 2
|825.52
|Resistance 3
|887.58
|Support 3
|810.03
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 7.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 414 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹866.75 & ₹841 yesterday to end at ₹844.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend