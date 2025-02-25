Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Faces Downward Trading Trends Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹844.90 and closed slightly higher at ₹845.20, reaching a high of ₹845.20 and a low of ₹834.60. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹21,272.15 crore. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals has seen a 52-week high of ₹1349.70 and a low of ₹833. The BSE recorded a volume of 9,030 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals' share price increased by 0.02% today, reaching ₹836.10, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Bayer Cropscience, Navin Fluorine International, and Kansai Nerolac Paints experienced declines, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals saw an uptick. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical
|556.9
|19.25
|3.58
|575.0
|330.9
|22312.33
|Bayer Cropscience
|4699.05
|-23.95
|-0.51
|7189.9
|4220.05
|21118.51
|Tata Chemicals
|836.1
|0.2
|0.02
|1349.7
|833.0
|21300.17
|Navin Fluorine International
|3892.85
|-16.25
|-0.42
|4296.25
|2876.45
|19304.7
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|234.05
|-1.2
|-0.51
|320.65
|223.85
|18920.84
Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals trading at ₹835.50, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹835.90
Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals share price is at ₹835.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹832.9 and ₹842.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹832.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 842.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals' share price has increased by 0.99%, currently trading at ₹844.15. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Chemicals shares has declined by 14.35%, also standing at ₹844.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.12%
|3 Months
|-16.83%
|6 Months
|-22.07%
|YTD
|-20.51%
|1 Year
|-14.35%
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|842.8
|Support 1
|832.9
|Resistance 2
|848.35
|Support 2
|828.55
|Resistance 3
|852.7
|Support 3
|823.0
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 6.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1030.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 366 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 919 k
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 357 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹845.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹845.20 & ₹834.60 yesterday to end at ₹835. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend