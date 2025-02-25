Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Faces Downward Trading Trends Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 835.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 835.50 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at 844.90 and closed slightly higher at 845.20, reaching a high of 845.20 and a low of 834.60. The company's market capitalization stands at 21,272.15 crore. Over the past year, Tata Chemicals has seen a 52-week high of 1349.70 and a low of 833. The BSE recorded a volume of 9,030 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:53:24 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals' share price increased by 0.02% today, reaching 836.10, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Bayer Cropscience, Navin Fluorine International, and Kansai Nerolac Paints experienced declines, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals saw an uptick. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical556.919.253.58575.0330.922312.33
Bayer Cropscience4699.05-23.95-0.517189.94220.0521118.51
Tata Chemicals836.10.20.021349.7833.021300.17
Navin Fluorine International3892.85-16.25-0.424296.252876.4519304.7
Kansai Nerolac Paints234.05-1.2-0.51320.65223.8518920.84
25 Feb 2025, 09:32:09 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals trading at ₹835.50, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹835.90

Tata Chemicals Live Updates: Tata Chemicals share price is at 835.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 832.9 and 842.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 832.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 842.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:16:29 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals' share price has increased by 0.99%, currently trading at 844.15. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Chemicals shares has declined by 14.35%, also standing at 844.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.12%
3 Months-16.83%
6 Months-22.07%
YTD-20.51%
1 Year-14.35%
25 Feb 2025, 08:49:15 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Chemicals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1842.8Support 1832.9
Resistance 2848.35Support 2828.55
Resistance 3852.7Support 3823.0
25 Feb 2025, 08:32:40 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 6.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1030.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
25 Feb 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals volume yesterday was 366 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 919 k

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 357 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:01:01 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: Tata Chemicals closed at ₹845.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 845.20 & 834.60 yesterday to end at 835. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

