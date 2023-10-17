Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Coffee share price Today Live Updates : Tata Coffee closed today at 263.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's 262.55

10 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Coffee stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 262.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Coffee stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Coffee

Tata Coffee's stock opened at 264.95 and closed at 262.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 266.85 and a low of 263.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Coffee is 4972.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 268.8 and the 52-week low is 199.15. The BSE volume for Tata Coffee was 3718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Tata Coffee share price update :Tata Coffee closed today at ₹263.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹262.55

Today, the closing price of Tata Coffee stock was 263.3, which represents a 0.29% increase from the previous day's closing price of 262.55. The net change in the stock price was 0.75.

17 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation1190.85.750.491375.7780.658308.44
Tata Coffee263.30.750.29268.8199.154917.66
Kaveri Seed Company637.66.81.08655.2419.03565.58
Mafatlal Industries163.256.34.01173.037.01152.5
Tierra Agrotech130.7-4.25-3.15195.0101.4328.78
17 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Coffee stock is 262.75 and the high price is 267.9.

17 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Tata Coffee Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Tata Coffee Ltd stock is 198.85, while the 52-week high price is 269.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Tata Coffee share price update :Tata Coffee trading at ₹264.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹262.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Coffee is 264.4 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Tata Coffee share price NSE Live :Tata Coffee trading at ₹264.5, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹262.55

The current data for Tata Coffee stock shows that the stock price is 264.5, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.74% and the net change in price is 1.95. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation1197.011.951.011375.7780.658351.7
Tata Coffee264.51.950.74268.8199.154940.08
Kaveri Seed Company640.159.351.48655.2419.03579.84
Mafatlal Industries160.853.92.48173.037.01135.56
Tierra Agrotech131.0-3.95-2.93195.0101.4329.53
17 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Coffee stock reached a low price of 263.65 and a high price of 267.90.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Tata Coffee share price update :Tata Coffee trading at ₹265.95, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹262.55

The current data of Tata Coffee stock shows that the stock price is 265.95, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.29% and the net increase in price is 3.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days260.94
10 Days257.79
20 Days258.51
50 Days252.62
100 Days247.27
300 Days230.21
17 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Coffee stock's low price for the day was at 263.65, while the high price reached 267.90.

17 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Tata Coffee share price Live :Tata Coffee trading at ₹267, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹262.55

The current data for Tata Coffee stock shows that the price is 267, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.69% and the price has gone up by 4.45 points.

Click here for Tata Coffee Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Tata Coffee Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation1201.015.951.351375.7780.658379.61
Tata Coffee267.14.551.73268.8199.154988.64
Kaveri Seed Company644.213.42.12655.2419.03602.48
Mafatlal Industries159.12.151.37173.037.01123.21
Tierra Agrotech128.3-6.65-4.93195.0101.4322.74
17 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST Tata Coffee share price NSE Live :Tata Coffee trading at ₹266.8, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹262.55

The current stock price of Tata Coffee is 266.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.62, which indicates a small increase in value. The net change is 4.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.25 points from its previous value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Coffee stock reached a low of 263.65 and a high of 267.9 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Tata Coffee stock was 263.65 and the high price was 267.9.

17 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Tata Coffee share price update :Tata Coffee trading at ₹266.6, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹262.55

The current price of Tata Coffee stock is 266.6 with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 4.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.54% from its previous value and has gained 4.05 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Tata Coffee share price NSE Live :Tata Coffee trading at ₹267.15, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹262.55

The current stock price of Tata Coffee is 267.15. It has experienced a 1.75% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.6 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tata Coffee share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Coffee stock today was 263.65, while the high price reached 267.90.

17 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tata Coffee Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Coffee share price Live :Tata Coffee closed at ₹262.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Coffee on the BSE recorded a trading volume of 3718 shares. The closing price for the stock was 262.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.