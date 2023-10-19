Tata Coffee share price Today Live Updates : Tata Coffee stock plummets in trading today

Tata Coffee's stock opened at ₹263.45 and closed at ₹263.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹268.6 and a low of ₹258.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Coffee is ₹4860.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹268.8 and ₹199.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 50219 shares.
Today, Tata Coffee stock's low price was ₹256.15 and the high price was ₹262.
The current stock price of Tata Coffee is ₹256.9, which is a decrease of 1.15% from the previous day. This translates to a net change of -3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.02%
|3 Months
|5.65%
|6 Months
|26.63%
|YTD
|19.53%
|1 Year
|19.28%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Coffee was 50219 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹263.3.
