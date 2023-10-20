Tata Coffee share price Today Live Updates : Tata Coffee Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tata Coffee opened at ₹262, reached a high of ₹262, and dropped to a low of ₹256.15. The stock closed at ₹259.9. The market capitalization of Tata Coffee is ₹4,832.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹268.8, while the 52-week low is ₹199.15. On the BSE, there were 38,975 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Coffee stock shows that the stock price is ₹256.75. There has been a percentage change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.9 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1390.55
|206.8
|17.47
|1375.7
|780.65
|9702.13
|Tata Coffee
|256.75
|-1.9
|-0.73
|268.8
|199.15
|4795.33
|Kaveri Seed Company
|671.5
|0.35
|0.05
|691.5
|419.0
|3755.15
|Mafatlal Industries
|164.15
|-0.65
|-0.39
|173.0
|37.0
|1158.86
|Tierra Agrotech
|130.95
|2.15
|1.67
|195.0
|101.4
|329.41
The Tata Coffee stock had a low price of ₹256.7 and a high price of ₹258.7 for the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|5.57%
|6 Months
|25.87%
|YTD
|19.05%
|1 Year
|20.49%
Based on the current data, the price of Tata Coffee stock is ₹258.35. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.
The current data for Tata Coffee stock shows that the stock price is ₹258.75. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.15, implying a decrease of ₹1.15 in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Coffee had a trading volume of 38,975 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹259.9.
