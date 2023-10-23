Tata Coffee share price Today Live Updates : Tata Coffee Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Coffee opened at ₹256.85 and closed at ₹258.65. The stock reached a high of ₹259.9 and a low of ₹256.45. The market capitalization of Tata Coffee is ₹4845.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹268.8, while the 52-week low is ₹199.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 41,386 shares.
Tata Coffee stock's low price for the day was ₹257.65, while the high price reached ₹261.75.
The current data of Tata Coffee stock shows that the price is ₹258.1 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.19% with a decrease of 0.5 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1380.15
|-40.35
|-2.84
|1420.5
|780.65
|9629.57
|Tata Coffee
|258.3
|-0.3
|-0.12
|268.8
|199.15
|4824.28
|Kaveri Seed Company
|652.2
|10.55
|1.64
|691.5
|419.0
|3647.22
|Mafatlal Industries
|156.0
|-4.85
|-3.02
|173.0
|37.0
|1101.32
|Tierra Agrotech
|130.0
|-0.55
|-0.42
|195.0
|101.4
|327.02
Today, Tata Coffee stock reached a low of ₹258.3 and a high of ₹261.75.
The current data of Tata Coffee stock shows that its price is ₹258.55 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the net change in price is a decrease of 0.05. Overall, the stock's performance is relatively stable with a slight decline.
The current stock price of Tata Coffee is ₹260.9. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|3 Months
|6.41%
|6 Months
|26.07%
|YTD
|18.89%
|1 Year
|19.46%
The current data for Tata Coffee stock shows that the price is ₹259.45 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the net change in price is 0.8.
On the last day of trading for Tata Coffee on the BSE, a total of 41,386 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹258.65.
