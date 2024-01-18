Hello User
Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Communications stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1696.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1698 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Communications stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Communications Stock Price Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Communications opened at 1731.85 and closed at 1731.9. The stock reached a high of 1739.55 and a low of 1690 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Communications is 48,360.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1956.85, while the 52-week low is 1157.1. The BSE volume for Tata Communications was 27,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1698, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1696.85

The current stock price of Tata Communications is 1698. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.15.

18 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Communications share price Live :Tata Communications closed at ₹1731.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Communications had a trading volume of 27,686 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,731.9.

