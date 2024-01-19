Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications sees positive stock performance today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : Tata Communications stock opened at ₹1698 and closed at ₹1696.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1740.1, while the low was ₹1694.5. The market capitalization of Tata Communications is ₹49029.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1956.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1157.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 33143 shares on the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
