Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Communications opened at ₹1789.7 and closed at ₹1787.6. The stock had a high of ₹1810 and a low of ₹1772.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50,761.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1956.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1157.1. The stock had a trading volume of 20,602 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.