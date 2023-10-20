comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Plummets in Trading Session

5 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Communications stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -2.44 %. The stock closed at 1775.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1732.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Communications stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata CommunicationsPremium
Tata Communications

On the last day, Tata Communications opened at 1798.8 and closed at 1786.7. The stock reached a high of 1798.8 and a low of 1758.55. The market capitalization of the company is 50,603.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1956.85 and 1157.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 13,458 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:33:26 AM IST

Tata Communications October futures opened at 1745.3 as against previous close of 1776.65

Tata Communications is currently trading at a spot price of 1740.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 1741.8, while the offer price is even higher at 1743.6. The bid and offer quantities are both 500. The stock has an open interest of 6516500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:32:12 AM IST

Tata Communications share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel943.50.80.08961.35736.2525738.45
Vodafone Idea11.91-0.08-0.6712.455.757977.51
Tata Communications1732.0-43.55-2.451956.851157.149362.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra95.48-0.5-0.52114.2549.818665.65
Tanla Platforms1095.070.656.91317.7506.114716.84
20 Oct 2023, 10:28:13 AM IST

Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1732.2, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹1775.55

The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the price is 1732.2. There has been a percent change of -2.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -43.35, implying a decrease of 43.35 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 10:18:36 AM IST

Tata Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Communications reached a low of 1722 and a high of 1754.9 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:54:57 AM IST

Tata Communications share price update :Tata Communications trading at ₹1750.95, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1775.55

The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the price is 1750.95. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.6, which means the stock has decreased by 24.6.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51:38 AM IST

Tata Communications Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

Tata Communications share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.14%
3 Months14.04%
6 Months44.2%
YTD39.43%
1 Year46.78%
20 Oct 2023, 09:12:39 AM IST

Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1740, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1775.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Communications is 1740. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -35.55, suggesting a decline of 35.55 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:23:34 AM IST

Tata Communications share price Live :Tata Communications closed at ₹1786.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Communications on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 13,458. The closing price for the shares was 1786.7.

