Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Communications opened at ₹1798.8 and closed at ₹1786.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1798.8 and a low of ₹1758.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50,603.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1956.85 and ₹1157.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 13,458 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Communications October futures opened at 1745.3 as against previous close of 1776.65 Tata Communications is currently trading at a spot price of 1740.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 1741.8, while the offer price is even higher at 1743.6. The bid and offer quantities are both 500. The stock has an open interest of 6516500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Communications share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 943.5 0.8 0.08 961.35 736.2 525738.45 Vodafone Idea 11.91 -0.08 -0.67 12.45 5.7 57977.51 Tata Communications 1732.0 -43.55 -2.45 1956.85 1157.1 49362.0 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 95.48 -0.5 -0.52 114.25 49.8 18665.65 Tanla Platforms 1095.0 70.65 6.9 1317.7 506.1 14716.84

Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1732.2, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹1775.55 The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the price is ₹1732.2. There has been a percent change of -2.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -43.35, implying a decrease of ₹43.35 in the stock price.

Tata Communications share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Tata Communications reached a low of ₹1722 and a high of ₹1754.9 on the current day.

Tata Communications share price update :Tata Communications trading at ₹1750.95, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1775.55 The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the price is ₹1750.95. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹24.6.

Tata Communications share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.14% 3 Months 14.04% 6 Months 44.2% YTD 39.43% 1 Year 46.78%

Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1740, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1775.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Communications is ₹1740. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -35.55, suggesting a decline of ₹35.55 in the stock price.

Tata Communications share price Live :Tata Communications closed at ₹1786.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Tata Communications on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 13,458. The closing price for the shares was ₹1786.7.