Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications stock rises on positive trading day

Tata Communications January futures opened at 1749.95 as against previous close of 1742.5 Tata Communications is currently trading at a spot price of 1740.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 1739.75, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1741.95. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 500. The stock has a significant open interest of 6950000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Communications share price live: Today's Price range The low price for Tata Communications stock today was ₹1719.75, while the high price was ₹1752.05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1739.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1738.1 The current stock price of Tata Communications is ₹1739.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.09, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.6, suggesting a small positive shift.

Top active options for Tata Communications Top active call options for Tata Communications at 22 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹9.25 (-51.44%) & ₹2.1 (-67.19%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Communications at 22 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹10.0 (-51.22%) & ₹1.65 (-55.41%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 1123.0 -2.0 -0.18 1136.0 736.2 625759.71 Vodafone Idea 15.02 -0.06 -0.4 18.42 5.7 73116.89 Tata Communications 1739.7 1.6 0.09 1956.85 1157.1 49581.45 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 89.36 -0.08 -0.09 109.1 49.8 17469.23 Tanla Platforms 1178.05 0.4 0.03 1317.7 506.1 15833.03

Tata Communications share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.38% 3 Months -7.3% 6 Months 9.26% YTD -1.84% 1 Year 26.74%

