Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:22 AM IST Trade
Tata Communications stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1738.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1739.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Communications stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Communications Stock Price Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications' stock opened at 1750 and closed at 1738.1. The stock reached a high of 1752.05 and a low of 1719.75. The market capitalization of the company is 49581.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1956.85, while the 52-week low is 1157.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 26011 shares on the last day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST Tata Communications January futures opened at 1749.95 as against previous close of 1742.5

Tata Communications is currently trading at a spot price of 1740.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 1739.75, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1741.95. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 500. The stock has a significant open interest of 6950000.

22 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Tata Communications stock today was 1719.75, while the high price was 1752.05.

22 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1739.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1738.1

The current stock price of Tata Communications is 1739.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.09, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.6, suggesting a small positive shift.

22 Jan 2024, 10:57 AM IST Top active options for Tata Communications

Top active call options for Tata Communications at 22 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 9.25 (-51.44%) & 2.1 (-67.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Communications at 22 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 10.0 (-51.22%) & 1.65 (-55.41%) respectively.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1123.0-2.0-0.181136.0736.2625759.71
Vodafone Idea15.02-0.06-0.418.425.773116.89
Tata Communications1739.71.60.091956.851157.149581.45
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra89.36-0.08-0.09109.149.817469.23
Tanla Platforms1178.050.40.031317.7506.115833.03
22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.38%
3 Months-7.3%
6 Months9.26%
YTD-1.84%
1 Year26.74%
22 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Communications share price Live :Tata Communications closed at ₹1738.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Communications on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,011. The closing price for the shares was 1,738.1.

