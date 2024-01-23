Hello User
Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Communications stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1739.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1733.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Communications stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Communications Stock Price Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications opened at 1750 and closed at 1738.1. The stock reached a high of 1752.05 and a low of 1719.75. The company has a market capitalization of 49581.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1956.85 and the 52-week low is 1157.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 26011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST Tata Communications January futures opened at 1742.1 as against previous close of 1741.0

Tata Communications is a stock listed at a spot price of 1732. With a bid price of 1732.0 and an offer price of 1733.05, the stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 500 each. It also has a significant open interest of 6303500.

23 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1158.335.33.141136.0736.2645429.62
Vodafone Idea14.78-0.24-1.618.425.771948.58
Tata Communications1730.45-9.25-0.531956.851157.149317.83
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra91.42.042.28109.149.817868.04
Tanla Platforms1151.35-26.7-2.271317.7506.115474.19
23 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Communications stock is 1720.55, while the high price is 1757.50.

23 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST Tata Communications share price Live :Tata Communications trading at ₹1733.35, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1739.7

The current data of Tata Communications stock shows that the price is 1733.35, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -6.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.37% and has decreased by 6.35.

Click here for Tata Communications Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Tata Communications

Top active call options for Tata Communications at 23 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1760.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.5 (-43.88%) & 12.0 (-32.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Communications at 23 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 9.15 (-15.28%) & 0.45 (-72.73%) respectively.

23 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Tata Communications share price NSE Live :Tata Communications trading at ₹1728.7, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹1739.7

The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the price is 1728.7 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and has decreased by 11 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1160.337.33.321136.0736.2646544.07
Vodafone Idea14.72-0.3-2.018.425.771656.5
Tata Communications1724.3-15.4-0.891956.851157.149142.55
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra91.011.651.85109.149.817791.8
Tanla Platforms1148.15-29.9-2.541317.7506.115431.18
23 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Communications stock reached a low of 1726 and a high of 1757.5.

23 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Communications January futures opened at 1742.1 as against previous close of 1741.0

Tata Communications is currently being traded at a spot price of 1752.55. The bid price stands at 1755.75 with a bid quantity of 500 shares, while the offer price is 1757.25 with an offer quantity of 1000 shares. The open interest for Tata Communications is 6992500.

23 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Tata Communications Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tata Communications share price NSE Live :Tata Communications trading at ₹1751.35, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1739.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Communications is 1751.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.65, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

23 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months-6.84%
6 Months9.41%
YTD-1.71%
1 Year29.28%
23 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Tata Communications share price Live :Tata Communications closed at ₹1738.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Communications on the BSE, there were a total of 26,011 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1738.1.

