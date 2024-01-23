Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications opened at ₹1750 and closed at ₹1738.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1752.05 and a low of ₹1719.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹49581.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1956.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1157.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 26011 shares.
Tata Communications is a stock listed at a spot price of 1732. With a bid price of 1732.0 and an offer price of 1733.05, the stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 500 each. It also has a significant open interest of 6303500.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1158.3
|35.3
|3.14
|1136.0
|736.2
|645429.62
|Vodafone Idea
|14.78
|-0.24
|-1.6
|18.42
|5.7
|71948.58
|Tata Communications
|1730.45
|-9.25
|-0.53
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49317.83
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|91.4
|2.04
|2.28
|109.1
|49.8
|17868.04
|Tanla Platforms
|1151.35
|-26.7
|-2.27
|1317.7
|506.1
|15474.19
The current day's low price for Tata Communications stock is ₹1720.55, while the high price is ₹1757.50.
The current data of Tata Communications stock shows that the price is ₹1733.35, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -6.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.37% and has decreased by ₹6.35.
Top active call options for Tata Communications at 23 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1760.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.5 (-43.88%) & ₹12.0 (-32.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Communications at 23 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹9.15 (-15.28%) & ₹0.45 (-72.73%) respectively.
The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the price is ₹1728.7 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and has decreased by 11 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1160.3
|37.3
|3.32
|1136.0
|736.2
|646544.07
|Vodafone Idea
|14.72
|-0.3
|-2.0
|18.42
|5.7
|71656.5
|Tata Communications
|1724.3
|-15.4
|-0.89
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49142.55
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|91.01
|1.65
|1.85
|109.1
|49.8
|17791.8
|Tanla Platforms
|1148.15
|-29.9
|-2.54
|1317.7
|506.1
|15431.18
Today, Tata Communications stock reached a low of ₹1726 and a high of ₹1757.5.
Tata Communications is currently being traded at a spot price of 1752.55. The bid price stands at 1755.75 with a bid quantity of 500 shares, while the offer price is 1757.25 with an offer quantity of 1000 shares. The open interest for Tata Communications is 6992500.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Communications is ₹1751.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.65, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.74%
|3 Months
|-6.84%
|6 Months
|9.41%
|YTD
|-1.71%
|1 Year
|29.28%
On the last day of trading for Tata Communications on the BSE, there were a total of 26,011 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1738.1.
