Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Communications stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.63 %. The stock closed at 1709.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1630 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Communications stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Communications

On the last day of trading, Tata Communications opened at 1740 and closed at 1775.55. The stock reached a high of 1754.9 and a low of 1695. The market capitalization of Tata Communications is 48,740.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1956.85, while the 52-week low is 1157.1. A total of 39,329 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Communications stock is 1620.3 and the high price is 1693.

23 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1630, down -4.63% from yesterday's ₹1709.15

The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the price is 1630, which represents a percent change of -4.63. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -79.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 79.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:55 AM IST Top active options for Tata Communications

Top active call options for Tata Communications at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.0 (-85.44%) & 0.45 (-57.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Communications at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 75.75 (+494.12%) & 170.0 (+79.61%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel943.85-1.25-0.13961.35736.2525933.48
Vodafone Idea11.39-0.37-3.1512.455.755446.17
Tata Communications1629.2-79.95-4.681956.851157.146432.2
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.92-4.06-4.37114.2549.817383.22
Tanla Platforms1029.75-37.75-3.541317.7506.113839.88
23 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Tata Communications share price NSE Live :Tata Communications trading at ₹1626.55, down -4.83% from yesterday's ₹1709.15

The current price of Tata Communications stock is 1626.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 4.83% in percentage change and a net change of -82.6.

23 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Communications stock is 1629.95, while the high price is 1693.

23 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Communications October futures opened at 1693.85 as against previous close of 1706.85

Tata Communications is currently trading at a spot price of 1653.55. The bid price is 1656.05 and the offer price is 1657.0. The offer quantity is 3500 and the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 5206500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tata Communications Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Communications share price update :Tata Communications trading at ₹1644.8, down -3.77% from yesterday's ₹1709.15

The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the price is 1644.8, which represents a decrease of 3.77% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -64.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.47%
3 Months9.65%
6 Months37.82%
YTD34.2%
1 Year41.43%
23 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1710.2, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹1775.55

The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the stock price is 1710.2, with a percent change of -3.68 and a net change of -65.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 65.35 points. Investors should be cautious and monitor the stock closely.

23 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST Tata Communications share price Live :Tata Communications closed at ₹1775.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Communications on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 39,329 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1775.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.