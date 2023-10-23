Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Tata Communications share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Tata Communications stock is ₹1620.3 and the high price is ₹1693.

Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1630, down -4.63% from yesterday's ₹1709.15 The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the price is ₹1630, which represents a percent change of -4.63. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -79.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹79.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Tata Communications Top active call options for Tata Communications at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (-85.44%) & ₹0.45 (-57.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Communications at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹75.75 (+494.12%) & ₹170.0 (+79.61%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Communications share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 943.85 -1.25 -0.13 961.35 736.2 525933.48 Vodafone Idea 11.39 -0.37 -3.15 12.45 5.7 55446.17 Tata Communications 1629.2 -79.95 -4.68 1956.85 1157.1 46432.2 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 88.92 -4.06 -4.37 114.25 49.8 17383.22 Tanla Platforms 1029.75 -37.75 -3.54 1317.7 506.1 13839.88 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications October futures opened at 1693.85 as against previous close of 1706.85 Tata Communications is currently trading at a spot price of 1653.55. The bid price is 1656.05 and the offer price is 1657.0. The offer quantity is 3500 and the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 5206500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Communications Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.47% 3 Months 9.65% 6 Months 37.82% YTD 34.2% 1 Year 41.43% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

