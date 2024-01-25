Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications' stock opened at ₹1707.15 and closed at ₹1704.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1731.2, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1690.55. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹49,262.25 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Communications is ₹1956.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1157.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 28,192 shares.
The current data for Tata Communications stock shows that the stock price is ₹1725.2. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Tata Communications has experienced a minor decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.84%
|3 Months
|-1.68%
|6 Months
|3.66%
|YTD
|-2.35%
|1 Year
|30.5%
On the last day of trading for Tata Communications on BSE, a total of 28,192 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,704.8.
