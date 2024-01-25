Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications' stock opened at ₹1707.15 and closed at ₹1704.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1731.2, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1690.55. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹49,262.25 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Communications is ₹1956.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1157.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 28,192 shares.

