Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Plunges on Trading Day

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications' stock opened at ₹1726.45 and closed at ₹1728.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1731, while the lowest price was ₹1705. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹48,896.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1956.85 and ₹1157.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 8732 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.