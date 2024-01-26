Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Plunges on Trading Day

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications' stock opened at ₹1726.45 and closed at ₹1728.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1731, while the lowest price was ₹1705. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹48,896.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1956.85 and ₹1157.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 8732 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.0%
|3 Months
|-1.67%
|6 Months
|-0.63%
|YTD
|-3.03%
|1 Year
|33.61%
