Tata Communications Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications' stock opened at ₹1726.45 and closed at ₹1728.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1731 and a low of ₹1705. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48,896.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1956.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1157.1. The stock had a trading volume of 8732 shares on the BSE.
29 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
