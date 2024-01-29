Hello User
Tata Communications Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Communications stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 1728.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1715.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Communications stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Communications Stock Price Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications' stock opened at 1726.45 and closed at 1728.5. The stock reached a high of 1731 and a low of 1705. The market capitalization of the company is 48,896.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1956.85 and the 52-week low is 1157.1. The stock had a trading volume of 8732 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Communications share price update :Tata Communications closed at ₹1728.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Communications on the BSE, a total of 8,732 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,728.5.

