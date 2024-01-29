Tata Communications Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications' stock opened at ₹1726.45 and closed at ₹1728.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1731 and a low of ₹1705. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48,896.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1956.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1157.1. The stock had a trading volume of 8732 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.