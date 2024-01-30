Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Falls in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Communications stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1715.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1711 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Communications stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Communications Stock Price Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications had an open price of 1715.55 and a close price of 1715.65. The stock had a high of 1726.4 and a low of 1707.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at 48,763.5 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Communications is 1956.85, while the 52-week low is 1157.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 13,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Communications January futures opened at 1733.75 as against previous close of 1727.55

Tata Communications is currently trading at a spot price of 1720. The bid price is slightly higher at 1733.35, while the offer price is 1734.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 500. The stock has a significant open interest of 6,080,000. Overall, Tata Communications is showing stability and a healthy level of interest in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Tata Communications Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Tata Communications share price update :Tata Communications trading at ₹1711, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1715.65

Tata Communications stock is currently priced at 1711, which represents a decrease of 0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of -4.65.

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Communications share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months-7.32%
6 Months-4.6%
YTD-3.21%
1 Year36.49%
30 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST Tata Communications share price Today :Tata Communications trading at ₹1711, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1715.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Communications is 1711, with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Tata Communications share price Live :Tata Communications closed at ₹1715.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Communications on the BSE, a total of 13,677 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,715.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!