Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Falls in Trading Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications had an open price of ₹1715.55 and a close price of ₹1715.65. The stock had a high of ₹1726.4 and a low of ₹1707.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹48,763.5 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Communications is ₹1956.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1157.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 13,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.