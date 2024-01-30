Tata Communications share price Today Live Updates : Tata Communications Stock Falls in Trading Today

Tata Communications Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Communications had an open price of ₹1715.55 and a close price of ₹1715.65. The stock had a high of ₹1726.4 and a low of ₹1707.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹48,763.5 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Communications is ₹1956.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1157.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 13,677 shares.
Tata Communications is currently trading at a spot price of 1720. The bid price is slightly higher at 1733.35, while the offer price is 1734.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 500. The stock has a significant open interest of 6,080,000. Overall, Tata Communications is showing stability and a healthy level of interest in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|-7.32%
|6 Months
|-4.6%
|YTD
|-3.21%
|1 Year
|36.49%
