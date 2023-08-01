Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35 and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15. There has been a minimal percentage change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

