Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹808.65, while the low was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, and the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:00:28 AM IST
Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a volume of 23,417 shares, with a closing price of ₹800.6.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!