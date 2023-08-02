Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Shares Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock had a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.07% and the actual increase in value is 0.55.
On the last day, the volume of Tata Consumer BSE shares traded was 23,417. The closing price of these shares was ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!