Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, while the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

Click here for Tata Consumer Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that its price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

04 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data shows that Tata Consumer stock price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal change in percentage and net value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE volume was recorded at 23,417 shares. The closing price for the day stood at 800.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.