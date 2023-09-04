comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata ConsumerPremium
Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35 and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:07:48 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.

04 Sep 2023, 10:01:35 AM IST

Tata Consumer September futures opened at 850.75 as against previous close of 849.8

Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 842.85. The bid price is 847.2, indicating a strong demand from buyers, while the offer price is slightly higher at 847.65. The offer quantity is 900, while the bid quantity is higher at 1800, suggesting an active trading market. The open interest stands at 9,573,300, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:45:13 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that its price is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

04 Sep 2023, 09:36:03 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months1.44%
6 Months18.92%
YTD10.07%
1 Year0.69%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Tata Consumer Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:08:42 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Consumer stock is experiencing a gradual upward trend.

04 Sep 2023, 08:11:57 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 23,417 shares, with a closing price of 800.6.

