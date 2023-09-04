Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer September futures opened at 850.75 as against previous close of 849.8 Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 842.85. The bid price is 847.2, indicating a strong demand from buyers, while the offer price is slightly higher at 847.65. The offer quantity is 900, while the bid quantity is higher at 1800, suggesting an active trading market. The open interest stands at 9,573,300, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that its price is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.39% 3 Months 1.44% 6 Months 18.92% YTD 10.07% 1 Year 0.69% Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Consumer stock is experiencing a gradual upward trend. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 23,417 shares, with a closing price of ₹800.6. Share Via